Kerrville business cleaning up twice in one day after storms

"Usually, this might happen every once five or eights years, but certainly not several days in a row, or the same day," the owner said.

KERRVILLE, Texas — Kerrville restaurant 'Rails A Cafe At the Depot' had to clean-up twice on Thursday after storms swept through the area. Owner Melissa Southern said in the morning, they had debris all over the property.

"Some nice folks helped us in the back of a pickup truck, three loads of limbs and types of debris," she said.

She didn't think later that same day, she would have to clean-up after more strong storms moved in Thursday.

"The clouds were very dark," she said. "It almost felt like it was night time."

Wednesday's nights storms left their mark, and so did Thursday's. The restaurant sign blew off to a neighboring parking lot. Parts of their trees were down, as well as patio umbrellas.

Staff spent the day cleaning-up again.