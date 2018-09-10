KERRVILLE, Texas — With major flooding expected in parts of the Hill Country this week, Kerrville is taking a proactive approach.

Louise Hays Park, Guadalupe Park and all boat ramps have been closed until the weather event passes, the city announced Monday.

In addition, anyone who is camping in Kerrville Schreiner Park on the river side will be moved to higher ground and the river access will be closed until further notice at this park as well.

Kerrville is under a Flash Flood Watch until Tuesday morning.

