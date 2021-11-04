Kerr County Sheriff's Office arrests three people in human smuggling convoy

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit arrested three men for human smuggling on Tuesday, according to KCSO.

KCSO said they learned of the convoy of six vehicles which were believed to be smuggling illegal aliens.

KCSO said as they intercepted four of the vehicles in the convoy on I-10 in Kerrville, the occupants inside the vehicles recognized the law enforcement and made obscene gestures. KCSO said they also made it difficult for investigators to stop them by 'using aggressive mobile boxing-in maneuvers.'

The suspects led law enforcement on a high-speed chase and one vehicle tried to run an investigator off of the road, KCSO said.

KCSO said when one vehicle exited the freeway, a small search led to the discovery of the vehicle but no one inside of it. Boerne police officers were able to stop the two remaining vehicles in the convoy without incident, KCSO said.

The drivers of the two vehicles stopped in Kendall County were identified as Emmanuel Dominguez Marrero and Homero Castro Jr. A passenger who was found in possession of cocaine was identified as Luis Silvapardo.

“This convoy of vehicles engaged in human smuggling activities is a new level of aggression from those breaking our immigration laws,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha. “This pursuit not only put our investigators and patrol deputies at high risk, but all drivers in that area of 1-10. This chase covered nearly 40 miles of interstate at speeds that would likely have been fatal had a driver lost control. We will continue to use all legal means to intercept and apprehend those engaged in human smuggling. Cases like this present a very real and unpredictable danger to the people of Kerr County and surrounding communities. I would like to express our appreciation to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Boerne Police Department, and Texas DPS Highway Patrol for their assistance.”

Silvapardo was booked into the Kerr County Jail on one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 <1g, and one count of Human Smuggling.