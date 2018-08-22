KERRVILLE, Texas — A man accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old child is behind bars in Kerr County, officials announced Tuesday.

34-year-old Nathanael Lee Schoen allegedly sexually assaulted a child at two different locations within Kerrville and Ingram, Texas, officials said.

Search warrants were executed at Schoen's residence and place where he was working, and a number of items of evidence were collected, officials said.

Schoen has been arrested and is being held in the Kerr County Jail on $50,000 bond.

The investigation into the abuse of the child began on Monday and Schoen was arrested Tuesday.

The name of the child and the exact locations of the incidents were not made public.

