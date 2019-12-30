SAN ANTONIO — A Kerr County corrections officer passed away after a battle with the flu and complications, Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer said Sunday.
In a pair of posts on the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Hierholzer said Stephen Walters was a young man with a family. On Saturday, the sheriff said Walters was in a San Antonio hospital after he came down with the flu in mid-December and complications set in.
Sunday, Sheriff Hierholzer said Walters had died.
"Officers get to patrol our street and arrest offenders (cuff & stuff)," Sheriff Hierholzer wrote on Facebook. "Then they take them to our jails and drop them off. Our Corrections Officers then have to deal with them 24 hours a day, 7 days a week from that point on. God Bless you Steven Walters and what you and your Family gave to the citizens of Kerr County. Thank you for what you and your family gave Kerr County."
More information will be released later, the sheriff said. Walters is survived by his mother, father, wife and children.
