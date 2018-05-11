Serving up street food with style -- KENS 5's new series cooks up stories that deliver food-for-thought and some pretty impressive feels in your panza.

Premiering on Instagram TV this Tuesday, Tacotonio is out to find San Antonio's iconic spots, hidden gems and put new favorites on the map -- quite literally.

"Viewers can follow this taco tour with a Google Map that links to every episode," says Andrew Delgado, the show's producer. “It’s a more meaningful way for viewers to engage with us and be a part of the narrative. They can help others find those late-night favorites."

The series aims to be as social as possible. Instagram polls will help decide where the show goes next and what content viewers want served up.

Each episode sizzles with flavor, and is peppered with poetic food porn and a memorable host, Roma Villavicencio, who co-stars on Great Day SA and is a taco-lover.

"There is nothing fake about this show. It's the real deal," says Villavicencio. "I'll give you my honest opinion. You may not agree, but it's sincere."

The real star of the series is, of course, the tacos. The show is on a mission to try every type of taco, from A-to-Z.

"We're celebrating the handmade history and the food that is at the nucleus of San Antonio culture," says Delgado. "This city is cooking up so much more than just puffy and migas."

Along the way, viewers will get a spoonazo of salsas, toppings, tips and the traditions that come along with each style of taco.

"I'm going to really get into the culture of each taco-maker, and understand their passion to keep San Antonio as king of tacos" says Villavicencio. "I truly believe everyone is bringing something great."

Asked whether she feels up to the task of trying every taco, from tripas to lengua, Roma responds, "I'm not afraid to try any style. I enjoy it because the food is made with love and the owners are excited for us to try it."

You can catch the series on IGTV, YouTube, and on local CBS-affiliate KENS 5 TV's air every Tuesday, aka #tacotuesday. The first 4 episodes will feature non-traditional taquerias on the come-up.

"We're really trying to put San Antonio's culture on display. San Antonio is a melting pot," says Delgado. "We invite you to witness the passion and craftsmanship of the people who feed the mouths in our city."

Watch Tacotonio every Tuesday, and you just might find a new favorite taco spot.

"Honestly, I'm craving tacos all the time now," says Villavicencio. "I definitely need to add a day of workout to my week."

