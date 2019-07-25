A stolen van featured in a KENS 5 story Wednesday evening has been recovered after a viewer recognized the vehicle parked outside of a Leon Valley InTown Suites, and tipped off police.

James Osa, the owner of Soccer Guru, has operated his soccer apparel and equipment store for 20 years. Sunday afternoon, he left his work van running outside of his store on Bandera Road in Leon Valley. A few minutes later, he saw a man driving off with his van.

Osa said he pleaded with an officer, who happened to be nearby, to chase after the van, but the officer refused.

“Somebody just stole my car! I was pointing to my car toward the traffic light across the road. I said, chase him, chase him, chase him,” said Osa. “He didn’t do anything.”

Osa said instead, the officer filed a report and requested Leon Valley police to respond to the scene. SAPD spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Ramos said the department has a strict pursuit policy that prevented the officer from chasing the driver. Ramos said two other SAPD officers drove on Bandera road to search for the stolen vehicle.

“Our policy is very restrictive in our pursuit policy. So, this was a non-violent misdemeanor case. The van was valued at $800. In that event, officers aren’t authorized for a vehicle pursuit,” said Ramos.

Stolen van recovered

Osa was able to to have the van towed to his place and no suspects were reported.

