Suspect arrested after shooting three Texas police officers; Pfizer starting trial for vaccine specific to omicron variant | KENS 5 News Now

Follow us here to get the latest with KENS 5's Sarah Forgany every weekday.

And this week, Pfizer announced it's starting trials to create a vaccine specific to the omicron variant. Here in San Antonio, the Texas Biomedical Research Institute is also focused on targeting the highly transmissible variant.

Then, free apple, apricot, avocado, orange, peach AND pecan trees; what could be better to start off 2022? Those are the options this weekend available to anyone in San Antonio at the "JAMMIN’ JAMS - Fruit and Nut Tree Adoption."

Listen to those stories and more in KENS 5 News Now! Follow us here to get the latest news, weather and sports headlines with the morning team every weekday from KENS 5.

Listen below or subscribe to KENS 5 News Now on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify: