Search for shooting suspect on the northwest side continues; Latin music world mourns the loss of an icon | KENS 5 News Now

Follow us here to get the latest with the KENS 5 morning team every weekday.

SAN ANTONIO — The search is on for a shooting suspect after a man was shot three times on the northwest side. Also, the Latin music world is remembering Vicente Fernández, a legendary Mexican singer who died Sunday at age 81. And more help is coming to Kentucky communities devastated after a deadly tornado over the weekend.

Listen to those stories and more in KENS 5 News Now! Follow us here to get the latest news, weather and sports headlines with Sarah Forgany every weekday from KENS 5. 

Listen below or subscribe to KENS 5 Eyewitness News NOW on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify:

