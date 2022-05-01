Search for Lina intensifies; Teen recovering after accidental shooting | KENS 5 News NOW

Follow us here to get the latest with the KENS 5 morning team every weekday.

SAN ANTONIO — A teenager is recovering after she was shot in the shoulder while playing with a gun, police say. The shooting happened at midnight at townhomes located in the 4600 block of East Houston Street.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who they say is in grave danger. The San Antonio Police Department said Lemarcus Watkins went missing on Wednesday. He was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on 8550 Huebner Road.

The search for Lina Khil has intensified. An FBI dive team was searching for the little girl under water. SAPD Police Chief McManus said they are following up on a lead they received but more information about that lead wasn't given.