One year after Capitol attack; ’Safe Outdoor Dogs’ act takes effect in Texas | KENS 5 News Now

Follow us here to get the latest with the KENS 5 morning team every weekday.

SAN ANTONIO — Today marks one year since the U.S. Capitol was attacked - resulting in five deaths and and the injuries of at least 140 law enforcement officers. President Biden and members of Congress plan to mark the occasion with solemn ceremonies.

Also, this month a new law goes into effect in Texas - protecting dogs who are tethered outside. The law was passed in the Texas legislative session in the summer and signed by Governor Abbott.

Listen to those stories and more in KENS 5 News Now! Follow us here to get the latest news, weather and sports headlines with the morning team every weekday from KENS 5.