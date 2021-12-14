Omicron detected in Bexar County; Tim Duncan to match San Antonio Food Bank donations | KENS 5 News Now

SAN ANTONIO — Local health officials have confirmed at least two cases of the omicron coronavirus variant in Bexar County. Tim Duncan will match all donations to the San Antonio Food Bank during the holidays. Also, Trish DeBerry, the county commissioner who has represented Precinct 3 since taking office in January, will campaign to succeed Nelson Wolff as Bexar County judge next year after filing her paperwork Monday afternoon.
