Nightclub employee shot; omicron variant rapidly spreading | KENS 5 News Now

SAN ANTONIO — A shooting at a nightclub ends with an employee shot. Police said as two groups were leaving the nightclub after being kicked out for fighting, someone started shooting and one of the bullets hit an employee who was giving a security guard water. That employee was said to have been in critical condition.

The omicron variant is rapidly spreading and health experts warn the variant could cause a million cases a day. It is not yet known if this variant will be as severe as the delta variant.

SAWS shut down a water well after finding E. coli in a raw untreated sample. The well was shut down but residents do not need to worry as all water is treated before it reaches residences.

The Texas Rangers are investigating a Hill Country sheriff. All the rangers would say is that it's apart of an ongoing investigation involving a sheriff at the Real County Sheriff's Office.

