Search for missing soldier continues; Man shot in his living room | KENS 5 News Now

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the person who fired into a home and shot a man in his 60s who was laying down in a front room.

Also, it is day four of the search for a Texas Army National Guard soldier who went missing in Eagle Pass on Friday. The soldier was trying to save two migrants who were drowning in the Rio Grande and never resurfaced, according to officials.