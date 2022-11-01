Man shot during catalytic converter theft; CPS energy board approves rate increase | KENS 5 News Now

Follow us here to get the latest with the KENS 5 morning team every weekday.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot when he discovered two people trying to steal the catalytic converter off his car.

The CPS energy board voted unanimously for a rate increase. Coupled with a fuel charge increase of .80%, created to recuperate costs from last year's historic winter storm, the proposed 3.85% increase would amount to about an extra $5.10 for the average customer.

Listen to those stories and more in KENS 5 News Now! Follow us here to get the latest news, weather and sports headlines with the morning team every weekday from KENS 5.