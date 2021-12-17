Man found shot multiple times inside vehicle; Catalytic convertor thefts rising | KENS 5 News Now

Follow us here to get the latest with the KENS 5 morning team every weekday.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in his vehicle. Police believe he drove a short distance after the shooting, but then crashed his car. Authorities attempted to save the man, but they said he passed away in the back of the ambulance.

And a woman was taken to a local hospital after her vehicle slammed into a pole, the San Antonio Police Department said. The woman was reportedly trapped inside the car and had to be extricated by San Antonio Fire Department crews.

And one Texas police department is warning people about catalytic converter thefts. One shop says they are seeing two to three thefts per day. People are stealing them because they contain precious metals and can cost anywhere from $600 to $3,500 to replace.

Listen to those stories and more in KENS 5 News Now! Follow us here to get the latest news, weather and sports headlines with the morning team every weekday from KENS 5.

Listen below or subscribe to KENS 5 Eyewitness News NOW on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify: