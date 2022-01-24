Houston area law enforcement sergeant killed in traffic stop; San Antonio River Walk being drained | KENS 5 News Now

Follow us here to get the latest with KENS 5's Sarah Forgany every weekday.

SAN ANTONIO — A Harris County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has died after being struck by a vehicle during a hit-and-run collision early Monday morning, investigators confirmed.

Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez, 45, was a 19-year veteran who was conducting an off-duty motorcycle escort when he was struck by another vehicle, officials said. The driver did not stop following the collision but was later arrested.

Sections of the San Antonio River Walk are being drained as part of the River Walk's maintenance program. The process began on Sunday, Jan. 23 and will finish on Jan. 30.

