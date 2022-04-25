One injured in Hills & Dales Ice House shooting; Skittles, Starburst recalled | KENS 5 News Now

Follow us here to get the latest top headlines with KENS 5's Sarah Forgany every weekday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A shooting outside a northwest-side bar landed one man in the hospital, and another in custody, the San Antonio Police Department said. Police said a fight broke out on the patio area of Hills & Dales Ice house. Officers were reportedly nearby when they heard shots fired.

And confectionary giant Mars Wrigley U.S. issued a voluntary recall for certain varieties of the three candy brands due to the potential presence of a thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag.