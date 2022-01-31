Former President Trump suggests pardons for Jan. 6 participants; Child shot after kids were playing with gun | KENS 5 News Now

Follow us here to get the latest with KENS 5's Sarah Forgany every weekday.

SAN ANTONIO — Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Conroe Saturday night as part of his Save America Tour. Gov. Greg Abbott was there and spoke about the work he’s done on the border wall.

Trump also suggested he will pardon those who participated in the January 6 Capitol riot if he's reelected.

An 11-year-old is in critical condition after police say she and another child were playing with a gun they found at an apartment complex Sunday morning.

At about 10:00 a.m. the San Antonio Police Department got a call from the Canlen West apartments on the 3500 block of West Avenue about an 11-year-old girl being shot.

Listen to those stories and more in KENS 5 News Now! Follow us here to get the latest news, weather and sports headlines with the morning team every weekday from KENS 5.