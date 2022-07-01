MLK March halted due to pandemic; fake COVID testing sites popping up across San Antonio | KENS 5 New Now

Listen to those stories and more in KENS 5 News Now!

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's annual Martin Luther King Jr. March, the biggest event of its kind in the country attracting hundreds of thousands of participants, is going virtual for a second straight year due to surging COVID-19 cases in the community.

And if you’re trying to get tested for COVID-19, the City of San Antonio is warning you to stay alert as they’ve been made aware of fake testing sites across town.

