Pandemic delays sentencing for man charged with killing four in crash; COVID-19 surge causing staffing shortages in schools | KENS 5 News Now

Follow us here to get the latest with KENS 5's Sarah Forgany every weekday.

SAN ANTONIO — The latest surge of COVID-19 is causing a staffing shortage across South Texas schools.

“Without teachers in the classroom, we can’t teach,” said Sabinal Independent School District Superintendent Richard Grill.

And justice is delayed or the families of four men killed in a motorcycle crash in Kerr County. Last July, police say a man was driving drunk when he hit and killed members of the Thin Blue Line motorcycle club on Highway 16.

Families traveled from all over the country for the suspect’s sentencing, but they learned Tuesday night that the pandemic would delay it for another three months.

Listen to those stories and more in KENS 5 News Now! Follow us here to get the latest news, weather and sports headlines with the morning team every weekday from KENS 5.

Listen below or subscribe to KENS 5 News Now on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify: