Houston man uses COVID relief money to buy sports car; City project causes problems for neighborhood | KENS 5 News Now

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County Sheriff's Office detention cadet dies on his first day at the training academy. A San Antonio city drainage project is causing a flood of problems for some residents. And a Houston man is facing prison for using COVID-19 relief funds on $200,000 Lamborghini Urus, a fancy pickup and strip clubs, among other things.

