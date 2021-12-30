x
A man is shot and killed in downtown San Antonio; COVID-19 cases surge in Bexar County | KENS 5 News Now

Follow us here to get the latest with the KENS 5 morning team every weekday.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is shot and killed on a downtown street overnight and the suspect fled to the River Walk. Metro Health is reporting a three-fold increase in coronavirus cases ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations in San Antonio.

And Oklahoma defeated Oregon in a thrilling game at the Valero Alamo Bowl Wednesday night.

Listen to those stories and more in KENS 5 News Now! Follow us here to get the latest news, weather and sports headlines with the morning team every weekday from KENS 5. 

Listen below or subscribe to KENS 5 Eyewitness News NOW on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify:

