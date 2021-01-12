x
16-year-old girl shot in the chest; SAFD using new video chat tech for 911 calls | KENS 5 News Now



SAN ANTONIO — An argument between two teenage girls ends up with one of them shot and another teenager had to be cut out of a vehicle by firefighters after getting into a crash. Also, San Antonio fire dispatchers are using new 911 technology that has saved lives and freed up resources for other emergencies.

An argument between two teenage girls ends up with one of them shot and another teenager had to be cut out of a vehicle by firefighters after getting into a crash. Also, San Antonio fire dispatchers are using new 911 technology that has saved lives and freed up resources for other emergencies.

