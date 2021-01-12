16-year-old girl shot in the chest; SAFD using new video chat tech for 911 calls | KENS 5 News Now

SAN ANTONIO — An argument between two teenage girls ends up with one of them shot and another teenager had to be cut out of a vehicle by firefighters after getting into a crash. Also, San Antonio fire dispatchers are using new 911 technology that has saved lives and freed up resources for other emergencies.
