SAN ANTONIO — For the first time since 2006, the Seguin High football team has made it into the playoffs.

With a pep rally Thursday morning and a band booster dinner underway just before game time, excitement levels were high all around town.

Call it the signs of the times. Businesses have been proclaiming their team spirit all week with messages of support. “Swords Up!” reads one of the most popular, as images of a Matador, Seguin's mascot, grace many local shops.

School officials are quick to point out that students are not walking around armed with pointy weapons, but what they do have is heart.

To the rousing beat of an enthusiastic drum line and the cheers of the crowd in the school gymnasium in the evening, the Matadors were looking forward to doing something that has not been done in years.

They are taking on the Georgetown Eagles in a bi-district playoff game in the 5A Division 1 race.

"Everything you need to win tonight is already inside of you," Principal Hector Esquivel told the athletes.

Call it hometown pride and hope.

“It’s exciting, as a community, as a mom, to the kids in high school

—

© 2018 KENS

it’s been really fun to see," said Matador mom Celina Ross. "We love them always, win or lose, but it sure is fun to be part of the winning team right now.”