KENS 5 anchor Isis Romero adds new role as adjunct professor on UIW

The new role will be in addition to her anchoring duties at KENS 5.

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 anchor Isis Romero has plenty on her plate as she anchors the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts at KENS 5, but now she’s adding a teaching role with UIW to the mix.

Romero will be joining the faculty of University of the Incarnate Word as an adjunct professor starting this fall. But don't worry, you will still see her on weeknights delivering the news. The new role will be in addition to her anchoring duties at KENS 5.

The long-time journalist and anchor said her many years of experience prompted her to seek out ways to help those just getting started in their careers.

“This January, I will celebrate 20 years in the TV news industry, and I’m ready to share what I’ve learned with the next generation of journalists. I hope to put my students on a pathway to success, and ensure they have the tools and skills they need to begin their careers in broadcasting,” Romero said.

The staff at UIW's Communication Arts program are thrilled to have Romero on hand to inspire budding journalists.

“The Communication Arts department at UIW enthusiastically welcomes Isis Romero as Adjunct Professor of Broadcast Journalism. As you can imagine, students have been shifting their schedules and lining up to register for her course," Dr. Trey Guinn, Director of the Communication Arts program, said. "While most everyone knows of Isis’ academic credentials, enviable resume, and stellar reputation in the field, what is most impressive to me is that her wealth of experience is matched by her impeccable character and reputation for giving back to our community, uplifting diverse voices, and mentoring aspiring journalists."

Isis is a member of the San Antonio Association of Hispanic Journalists and is proud of her ancestry and native roots. She enjoys volunteering for non-profit organizations that share her commitment to uplifting diverse voices, and she often mentors San Antonio-area youth looking to pursue a career in journalism.

Isis loves learning and holds a Bachelor of Journalism degree from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Science degree in Digital Audience Strategy from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.