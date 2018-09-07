It's home sweet home for several residents of Kenedy who were forced to evacuate a week ago. On Sunday, they were given the all clear to return after a massive fire at Newpark Drilling Fluids that burned for a few days.

The majority of the people impacted live at the Country Village Apartments and the Country Village RV Park, behind the building. Bobby Rose and his wife live at that RV Park, and returned to their home at 9 a.m. Sunday. By the afternoon, they were gone again. They claim there is something foul in the air.

"Even though they told us it was safe to come back, it just didn't feel right," he said.

Rose isn't convinced the area is so safe. Crews, on Sunday, were also cleaning up the area.

"Our noses started to get irritated," he said. "I still have a burning sensation in my nose. Our eyes were stinging. We were sometimes coughing."

Kenedy Police Chief Duane DuBose tells KENS 5 air quality tests came back clear. He said an outside crew thoroughly checked every apartment and RV to make sure it was safe to return.

Jason Aguilar and his three boys have lived at the Country Village Apartments for nearly two years.

"It is a blessing, a blessing," he said.

The dad is just happy to be home. He said for the time being, he's feeling just fine.

"You know, we haven't had any side effects, or nothing yet," Aguilar said. "We just got here a while ago. So, you never know."

Rose said he and his wife are frustrated and don't know what to do next.

"We just felt like it wasn't good air to breathe in," Rose said. "So, we decided to get out of that environment over there and move away from it. We are still concerned about our bedding, our dishes, and eating utensils, just everything that was in the RV. We don't know if that is safe or not."

Chief DuBose says industrial hygienists checked every apartment and RV and took samples from inside. They sent the samples back to a lab in Dallas. He said if anyone has an issue, he urges residents to file a claim. The number to call: 833-583-2096.

In terms of what caused the fire, that's still under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

