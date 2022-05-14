It sure does look like Kendrick Lamar shot some of his latest music video in Fort Worth

The rapper's latest music video for his song "N95" featured the Fort Worth Water Gardens and the Piano Pavilion at the Kimbell Art Museum.

FORT WORTH, Texas — North Texas fans of Kendrick Lamar may have noticed some familiar sights in his latest music video.

The Grammy-winning rapper released the music video for his new song "N95" on Saturday, and it quickly jumped to 2 million views on YouTube.

To the surprise of some fans, at least two places located in the heart of Fort Worth could be seen in the video.

One of the locations appeared to be the Renzo Piano Pavilion auditorium at the Kimbell Art Museum. This can be seen at the :53 mark of the video.

The Piano Pavilion was unveiled in 2013 and features an art gallery, several studios, a library and the 299-seat auditorium.

Perhaps the easiest attraction to spot for North Texans is the Fort Worth Water Gardens at the 1:24 mark. The video shows Lamar walking down the steps of the Wet Wall and Quiet Pool.

The iconic landmark was built in 1974 and is located just south of the Fort Worth Convention Center, between Commerce and Houston Streets.

The water gardens, however, are no stranger to pop culture.

The landmark was featured in the 1976 sci-fi film "Logan's Run" and in another music video for Solange Knowles' "Almeda."

Lamar has been on the trend recently following the release of not only "N95" but an entirely new album titled "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers."

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, the "N95" music video was the No. 2 trending video on YouTube, leading to many eyes on the city of Fort Worth.

Fans in North Texas will be able to see Lamar in person this summer as his latest tour will take him to Dallas.