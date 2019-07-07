The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for people attending the services for a late sergeant to ditch traditional attire for the solemn event.

Sgt. Matthew Wayne Johnson, 44, passed away on Friday after battling colon cancer. According to the KCSO Facebook page, services will be July 13, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Kerrville at 11 a.m. The church is located at 321 Thompson Drive. The department is asking for friends and family to wear bright colors, fishing shirts or sports jerseys to celebrate the life of the man they called “Big Sexy.”

Johnson was born in Pasadena, Texas and graduated from the San Antonio College Police Academy in 2001. According to the department, he served a combined 20 years in law enforcement in Kerr County, Bandera County and Kendall County. He also worked with the SFA Police Department.

Kendall County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Matthew Wayne Johnson, 44 lost his battle with colon cancer and passed peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Friday July 5, 2019. He was born in Pasadena, Texas on February 18,...

He is survived by his wife, Shelli; brother, Gerald; son, Gavin; Mother and Father Jerry and Kathy Johnson; his 3 grandchildren, Grayson Eden, Brody and one on the way, Noelle "Mattison". Johnson is also survived by his nephews William "Seth" and Lillian Johnson, Tyler and Caleb Tippit, Weston, Jaylynn, Kaitlyn, Jayden Mitchell and great niece Errin Renae Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Hill Country Hospice in Fredericksburg.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Florida man gets pulled over with baby gator in front seat

Jim Beam bourbon runoff has spread 23 miles long

BCSO: Teenager in custody after assaulting two women in their 70s

WATCH: Disney's live action Mulan has its first trailer

US wins 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup