Talks of a 26-mile loop surrounding Boerne called the "Kendall Gateway" is causing friction within the community. The hope is for the roadway to alleviate traffic, but neighbors in the area say installing this quicker commute could ruin the hill country.

One of the neighborhoods affected is the type of communities where you wave hello to the folks you pass on the street. But if the Kendall Gateway is passed, this quiet community could change.

Denise Dever is one of the residents in this neighborhood. She's loved living here since 2013 but is worried the Kendall Gateway will change all of that.

"There's nothing here more sacred than this land in Texas," she said. "There's not gonna be anything left of a destination for the hill country...This is gonna be built to the strength of I-10. And if you put trucks on it, that's all they're gonna hear."

Kendall County is one of the fastest growing areas in the country. The city of Boerne and Kendall County teamed up with TxDOT to plan a way to alleviate traffic congestion. Their solution, so far, has been a 26-mile loop surrounding the area.

"I think everybody agrees something is gonna be needed because of the population growth and the traffic that is expected to come. The way to go about it is where people differ," said TxDOT San Antonio PIO Hernan Rozemburg.

TxDOT has held several open houses to discuss those opinions, but Dever doesn't think their voices have been heard.

"Somebody said, 'I have a cave that feeds the aquifer on my property,' or 'I have a sinkhole,'" she explains. "The road [plan] has not moved."

At the most recent community meeting Thursday afternoon, Dever said there were no differing opinions at all, and that everyone seemed to be on the same page.

"300 chairs on the floor, we had standing room only, and I asked everyone there if they supported the gateway. And not a single person supported it," said Dever.

These naysayers think that smaller connector roads are the proper fix.

TxDOT says there is still plenty of time to make changes to the proposal, as they haven't allocated any funding yet.

"Even if there was funding right now, construction wouldn't start for 7 - 10 years," said Rozemburg.

TxDOT asks that anyone with an opinion on the Kendall Gateway reach out to them directly or reach out to their city and county representatives.

