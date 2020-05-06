Kendall County deputy rescues driver from fiery crash

As the deputy was trying to pull the car over, the driver hit a tree and the car caught fire.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver was able to avoid serious injury thanks to a Kendall County deputy who pulled her out of a car as it went up in flames.

According to an official with Kendall County, around 12 a.m. Friday, a deputy observed a driver speeding along IH-10 MM 545 E. The deputy also noted that the car appeared to be weaving in and out of traffic, causing other cars to take evasive action to avoid an accident.

While attempting to pull the car over, the driver exited Fair Oaks Parkway and turned onto Tarpon Drive, driving into a tree at which point the car caught fire.

The deputy was able to pull the driver out of the car before she was seriously injured.