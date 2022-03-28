Kendall and Bandera Counties fight several large brush fires over weekend

The two counties received help from many fire departments and agencies.

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas — Aside from the huge Medina County fire burning over the weekend, two other rural counties saw fires break out. And lots of teamwork with several agencies involved helped those counties to put them out.

"Kendall and Bandera Counties were slammed with several large brush fires. May all our firefighters and first responders return home safely," Lucy Hudson, Engineer/Public Information Officer with the Bergheim Volunteer Fire Department, told KENS 5.

The Bergheim VFD said it had three brush fire calls on Saturday.

"The causes were burning (during a burn ban) and sparks from power tools," Hudson said. "The cause of the FM 3351 fire is still undetermined."

While those two counties were scrambling to deal with brush fires, residents in nearby Medina County were forced to evacuate over the weekend.

During a press conference on Sunday, Governor Greg Abbott said 40 homes in the area have been impacted with 37 homes saved and three destroyed by the fire.

Hudson said the Bergheim VFD would like to thank all first responders who assisted at the FM 3351 brush fire, which covered approximately 20 acres. Two firefighters were injured and treated.

No structures were damaged during this fire.

"We thank our sisters and brothers for their mutual aid," Hudson said.

The following agencies helped:

Hudson wanted to also thank a "very kind citizen that delivered food and beverages."