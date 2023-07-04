Kenan Thompson searching for young stars in San Antonio

San Antonio is the only place in Texas that Kenan Thompson will be stopping in.

SAN ANTONIO — Are you a star? Well, if so it's time to shine because Kenan Thompson is looking for the next big thing right here in the Alamo City on Saturday.

The award-winning actor will be conducting his 13th annual Young Stars 360 search in 12 cities. The talent he's looking for will be between the ages of five to 17 years old.

A release about the event says the series will allow the young stars to showcase their abilities whether it's performing arts, media or entrepreneurship.

"As someone who has been acting since my early teens, I enjoy facilitating opportunities for others to make their dreams come true while giving back to an industry that has given me so much," Thompson explains. "As executive producers, Cherie Chiles-Buchanan and I remain committed to helping tomorrow's stars navigate their way to success, however they define it."

San Antonio is the only stop in Texas. The release says the talent search's mission is to, "illuminate the brightest young talents of tomorrow, the program empowers talented youth and their parents with a multi-tiered platform, designed to guide them through the nuances of the entertainment industry, enhance their portfolios, provide them with valuable industry insights, helping take their careers to the next level."