SAN ANTONIO — It is “National Protect Your Package Day” on Wednesday there are a few things to know when you are receiving shipments that could keep the thieves away.

Protect Your Package Day was created to help alert homeowners to the dangers of having your packages left on the porch.

But, there are some simple things you can do to keep your packages safe. Those include leaving specific instructions for delivery. Another thing you can do is to have your packages shipped to your workplace instead of home.

Experts also recommend forming a buddy system with trusted neighbors and have them pick up your packages. You can also request signatures for your packages, which might cause an inconvenience, but it would ensure the package is not left unattended.

If all else fails, consider investing in a surveillance system. Ring is one of the most popular and affordable options.

