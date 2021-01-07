Pandemic stress could increase aggression on the road and in the air

Did the pandemic exacerbate road rage numbers and heighten dangerous interactions in the sky?

SAN ANTONIO — After more than a year of isolation for millions, Americans are getting out and driving again, and many are even flying for the first time in a long time. All that travel involves interacting with more people, often strangers. Sometimes those interactions don't always go so well—and the more disruptive ones tend to end up on social media for all to see.

But is the pandemic making road rage incidents worse, or otherwise more frequent?

"The stress could be financial, it could be indoors. It could be not being able to work. It could be having to take care of children they never had because they had to because they're working at home," said psychiatrist Dr. Harry Croft.

That stress can turn into anxiety and anger.

"Whether it's yelling at somebody who's not wearing a mask or whether it's angry at the driver or on the road," Croft added.

Cyn Cillo said it wasn't long ago when she herself was the victim of a road rage incident on Babcock Road. She was approaching Northill Drive on a stretch of road where drivers tend to miss until the last minute that the right-hand lane turns into a right-turn-only lane.

Cillo said she was in the left lane when "the car next to me proceeded to come into my lane. So I honked and it really upset the driver."

She says he even stopped and got out of his car.

"Started to threaten me, and really just had myself and my mother very nervous," she added.

Thankfully that is as bad as it got.

DriversEd.com says 53% of drivers think speeding is normal, and the No. 1 cause of road rage. About a third of collisions involve road rage. A whopping half of all drivers get aggressive in road rage situation, and 2% of drivers admitted to trying to run the other commuter off the road.

So what do you do if it happens to you?

"My recommendation is, even though you may want to respond outwardly, keep it inside," Croft said about aggression on the road.

Keep it inside because of these frightening numbers: 37% of road rage incidents involve firearms; 66% of traffic fatalities are caused by aggressive drivers; and road rage leads to 30 murders in the U.S. each year.

Croft also says the friendly skies aren't as friendly as they used to be with people experiencing more stress.

"That stress causing anxiety results and are putting out all this anger and frustration, whether it's at the checkpoint, at the gate or on the aircraft itself."

So whether it is stress caused by the pandemic, politics, finances or issues at home, Croft expects all the rage to become less of an issue.