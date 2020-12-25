Keep SA Local: Firefighter brews comfort in a cup when we need it most

"I just really love making quality coffee," James DuBois said. "It's rewarding to hear someone say they enjoy your coffee."

SAN ANTONIO — Airforce veteran James DuBois is a busy man who appreciates a good cup of coffee.

The San Antonio firefighter used to drown endless cups of caffeine in creamer to get through his shift. Then one day, he figured out he could brew a better cup at home with the right tools.

"It's something I engulfed myself in 13 years ago," DuBois said. "I made it for friends and family along the way."

After years of perfecting his craft, he turned to his wife and said, 'I think we should open a shop.'

Two years ago, they opened up Quickdraw Coffee on the far north side of town.

The coffee truck sits off Borgfeld Drive, which is usually lined with cars rushing to and from work. Many would stop and grab a coffee on their way, but now there's less traffic.

DuBois said operating his shop in the pandemic has been difficult. Sales are down and they've had to adjust their hours.

"The weekdays have really slowed down," DuBois said. "It's been trying at times."

DuBois said his dedicated employees and loyal customers give him the motivation to keep going. He enjoys meeting new people and the conversations that brew around the coffee he's poured his heart into.

"I just really love making quality coffee," DuBois said. "It's rewarding to hear someone say they enjoy your coffee."

Quickdraw Coffee is located at 27532 W Borgfeld Drive San Antonio, TX 78260. It's open from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. On the weekends, it's open from 9 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The shop is closed on Mondays.