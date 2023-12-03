Kayaking, paddle boarding now available on local lakes

Just in time for Spring Break, water activities are now available!

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — An all new adventure has started just in time for Spring Break. Water recreation is underway at Elmendorf Lake Park and Woodlawn Lake Park. You can kayak or even get on a stand-up paddle board.

Adam Shedlosky and Clarissa Chapa with 'The Expedition School' stopped by KENS 5 Sunday Morning to chat about the outdoor activities.

"Perfect weather," Shedlosky said. "It is so great to engage with the community and see how excited people are to get on the water and enjoy the lake from a new perspective."

This is all in part because of a recent agreement the City of San Antonio and The Expedition School, which allows you to rent non-motorized watercrafts. This includes, canoes, single and tandem kayaks, and stand up paddle boards, and don't worry if you are new or a little rusty.

"We give you a 100 percent ground school to give you one through ten steps to help you feel safe," Chapa said. "We want to make sure that everybody has everything that they need."

The Expedition School said it is more than just a kayak rental, they educate too. No reservations are required, and last paddle is one hour before sunset on Saturday's and Sunday's.

Single kayaks start at $15 an hour. For more information, click here. https://expeditionschool.com/elmendorf-paddling-page/

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.