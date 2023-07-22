City of Katy encouraging residents to reduce water usage

To limit the amount of water used, the city is asking residents to follow a three-day-per-week watering schedule.

KATY, Texas — The City of Katy is asking residents to reduce the amount of water they're using citing high water demand from "extreme heat conditions."

The city has four stages to its water conservation contingency plan ranging from mild to severe. Currently, the city is at stage 2, or moderate. That means the City of Katy is aiming to reduce water usage by about 10% compared to its historical average usage.

To limit the amount of water used, the city is asking residents to follow a three-day-per-week watering schedule.

Residents with addresses ending in an even number are asked to limit their landscaping water usage to Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Residents with addresses ending in an odd number are asked to limit their landscaping water usage to Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Commercial buildings, Home Owners Associations and green spaces are limited to Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays for landscaping water usage.

