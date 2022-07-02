Voluntary evacuation request in Katy lifted after fire, chemical leak contained, officials say

The evacuation request came after a chemical leak and fire at a facility on Goynes Road.

KATY, Texas — A voluntary evacuation request from the Waller County Fire Marshal's Office and Office of Emergency Management in Katy has been lifted as of 6:46 p.m.

The evacuation request came after a chemical leak and fire at a facility on Goynes Road. Officials said the fire has been completely put out and the leak of Sodium Chlorite has been contained.

Fortunately, no employees were reported injured. Officials say there is no immediate danger to nearby residents and anyone who evacuated may return home.

The Waller County Fire Marshal's Office is conducting an investigation into what caused the fire.