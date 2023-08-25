This Katy-area cat has been committing the purr-fect crimes

Cleo's owner says her four-legged companion has been stealing her neighbors' socks, yard gloves, bathing suits, t-shirts -- anything it can get their paws on.

KATY, Texas — A Katy-area cat has been committing the purr-fect crimes, and some of them have been caught on camera.

Cleo's owner says her four-legged companion has been stealing her neighbors' socks, yard gloves, bathing suits, t-shirts -- anything it can get their paws on.

“I want to apologize because some of the items he has brought home, a pair of women's shapewear, are kind of pricey,” said Jeanne Wheat.

It started innocently enough inside Wheat’s home, but then, Cleo started visiting the neighbors.

“This summer we were traveling and he got pretty crazy about stealing,” said Wheat. “A couple of neighbors told me has climbed into their house through their window."

No garage or open car window is safe. And because he's a cat, he has a thing for mice. Just not the kind you are thinking of.

“He took a computer mouse, still in the bag,” said Wheat.

Wheat became so embarrassed by Cleo's actions that she started washing the stolen goods, putting them outside with a sign for her neighbors.

“I apologize on his behalf," the sign reads. "Look through his loot and recover your stuff."

You would think neighbors would be upset about their missing belongings, but Cleo has gained quite a reputation and is now a social media sensation.

“The most viral subject on our neighborhood Facebook page,” said Wheat.

In fact, Cleo is so popular, that the community has even made shirts for him. Part of the money collected goes to a local animal shelter.

“Everybody just thinks it's great and funny,” said Wheat.

As for a motive, well vets say Cleo might have a condition, and no it's not kleptomania.

“I have seen it before in cats that have developed a sub-straight affinity," said Dr. Roberta Westbrook with the Houston SPCA. "It means they have an affinity for a certain type of material. Cloth, clothing, anything that is soft or fluffy. That can certainly happen in cats as well."

Wheat says she's tried to get Cleo to quit his life of crime.

“I chastised him a little bit, kind of thinking maybe we could break the habit," she said. "But then I realized it was a losing battle. He’s basically a teenager."