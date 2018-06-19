Heavy rain will be moving through the counties east of San Antonio Tuesday.

Karnes, DeWitt, and Lavaca Counties will be under a flash flood watch until Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Four to six inches of rain are expected in those counties and isolated, higher amounts could lead to flooding.

For the rest of the area, the National Weather Service is still predicting 1-3 inches of rain for the I-35 corridor, and 2-4 inches east of I-35 through Thursday. Less than one inch is predicted for the area west of Highway 83.



A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Karnes, DeWitt, and Lavaca County until Wednesday evening. 4-6 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts are expected in this area which could lead to flooding.

