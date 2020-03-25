SAN ANTONIO — Karnes County is reporting its first case of coronavirus.

According to a post on the county's official Facebook page, the case arose due to in-state travel.

The resident is reported to be recovering and has taken proactive measures to self-quarantine.

County officials are working to identify any close contacts the patient may have had prior to their positive test so that they can be monitored for symptoms and quickly tested.

County Judge Wade J. Hedtke has issued a Declaration of Public Health Emergency and has extended this Declaration from March 23 to April 22.