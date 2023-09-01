Well, that's something you don't see every day in West Texas - a kangaroo on the loose

A loose Jill was found after officers and the San Angelo PD's drone searched for her in a neighborhood near Bell Street.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Talk about an unusual call to San Angelo Police Department dispatch - an animal on the loose. But, it wasn't a dog, cat, goat or even a miniature horse, it was a marsupial.

San Angelo Police were led on a "foot chase" Thursday evening by a jill, otherwise known as a female kangaroo named Virgie.

Officers were dispatched to help an animal problem Thursday in the 1000 block of Woodruff Street, according to the SAPD report. They searched the area and found Vergie near the intersection of Riverside and Ford streets and were able to catch her.

Early Friday morning, the San Angelo Police Department said on social media that Virgie has reunited with her family.

Kangaroos are legal to own in Texas.