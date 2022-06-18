'There's nothing political, it's wrong or right': Mother of Kalama assault victim urges change

The victim, who identifies as transgender, started an LGBTQ club at Kalama High School. Their mom believes that made them a target.

KALAMA, Wash. — The mother of a transgender teen beaten in an alleged hate crime at Kalama High School earlier this month is calling for change, hoping that it will help to prevent similar acts in the future.

Natasha Wheeler wants everyone to know what happened to her 17-year-old child, Jesse, a student at Kalama High School.

“It was a planned attack," said Wheeler. "[Jesse’s] face was completely swollen from the impact. Black eye. Lumps on the head.”

According to police, the attack happened June 6. Wheeler said Jesse and their partner were walking on campus together — both identify as transgender— when a student addressed them using anti-gay slurs.

Wheeler said that Jesse swung at the teen in response to the harassment, but a different kid jumped Jesse from behind. Police said that the 16-year-old boy took Jesse to the ground, then repeatedly punched and kicked Jesse's head, leaving them with a concussion. The boy now faces felony assault and hate crime charges.

“The world needs to see what's happening and force change,” said Wheeler. “Because the more people that see it, the more pressure there is to make it right.”

It was in that spirit that Wheeler said students staged a walkout at Kalama High School on June 13. And on that day, there was a second disturbing turn of events: police learned that another male student reportedly told a classmate that he wanted to point a machine gun at the students who were protesting. Police later arrested that student, too.

“It's simply about zero tolerance for hate speech and violence,” said Wheeler. “There's nothing political about it. It's wrong or right. You need to protect all children in that school.”

Wheeler believes it was only a matter of time before Jesse was physically attacked, given the daily harassment she says her child endured all year. She also points to Jesse's initiative to form a school club for LGBTQ students.