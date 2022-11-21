Tampa PD K-9 Indo passes away after spending more than 7 years with agency

The K-9 retired from the police department in December 2018.

TAMPA, Fla. — After serving the city of Tampa for seven and a half years, K-9 Indo passed away on Monday, police say.

Indo retired from the Tampa Police Department in December 2018 and protected the local area alongside his partner K-9 Officer Tim Bergman, the agency said in a Facebook post.

"K9 Indo spent his retirement with Officer Bergman and family enjoying many trips to Destin and Homosassa," TPD said on the post.

The 12-year-old German Shepherd began his career on Aug. 12, 2011, with Bergman and worked as a patrol and explosive detection dog for the police department.

In February 2017, a suspect threw a flaming liquid at Bergman and Indo. His handler used a first aid kit created specifically for police dogs to treat the animal.