K-9 Marco retires from Dallas Police Department after terminal cancer diagnosis

Marco, a Dallas police dog for seven years at Love Field Airport, worked his last shift. The K9 has terminal cancer and will retire as the family pet of his partner.

DALLAS — Frequent flyers may recognize him. Marco, a Dallas Police K9, has dedicated more than seven years of service at Love Field Airport. He's an explosive detection canine.

On duty, Marco is hyper, with a focused gaze and perked ears. His nose takes him from trash bins to suitcases, covering every corner of the airport.

"The saying that if you can find a job that you love, you never work a day in your life. That's him," said Senior Cpl. Carrol Clore, Marco's handler.

Marco worked his last shift on Wednesday. He's retiring after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. He has multiple tumors in his spleen, and the cancer is inoperable.

"We want him to have the best quality of life he can, and as soon as we determined that's what was going on, he was retired," said Clore.

The partners made one last loop around Dallas Love Field Airport together. Marco said goodbye to all the friends he's made at Southwest Airlines, TSA, and the airport.

As civilian life begins, his partner's title changes to "dad".

Clore said, "He's been a phenomenal dog, phenomenal partners, and he's going to be a phenomenal pet."

There's no estimated time of how long Marco has to live, but Clore said he will be spoiled at home by his family. He's been with Marco every second of every day since he was a puppy, and this last shift was tough for Clore.