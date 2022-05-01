K-9 Bruno, newest arson detective, seen on the job after vacant home goes up in flames

Tax records indicate the home was built in 1905, but like many buildings in the area, it has been under renovation.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department's newest arson detective is on the job.

K-9 Bruno was on scene early Saturday morning in the 100 block of Dashiell Street, across the street from the Alamodome.

Firefighters were called out just after 5 a.m., and they found a vacant home that had been boarded up, fully involved in flames.

They made quick work of it, knocking the fire down in just over 10 minutes.

Tax records indicate the home was built in 1905, but like many buildings in the area, it has been under renovation.

In March, there were a series of suspicious fires in the area that involved homes being remodeled, or under construction.

Arson investigators are looking for causes. With the previous fires, they have said the damage is so complete, they have not been able to pinpoint what started the fires, but the investigation continues.