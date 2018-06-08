SAN ANTONIO — A juvenile inmate who escaped the Cyndi Taylor Krier Juvenile Correctional Treatment Center was caught Monday.

Lynne Wilkerson, the chief probation officer, said the 16-year-old was walking with a group when he took off and climbed over the razor wired fence. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, constables, K-9’s and a helicopter aided in the search. The juvenile was found about an hour and a half later a few miles away from the center. He was hiding in the bushes.

Wilkerson said this is the fourth juvenile inmate escape this year. Back in May, two boys escaped and one has yet to be caught. Last Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy who escaped. He has not been found. Wilkerson said there will be immediate enforcements to the areas where the juveniles escaped at the center. Also, they plan on bringing in a consultant to review the center to make stronger security changes.

According to its website, the Cyndi Taylor Krier Juvenile Correctional Treatment Center is a long-term residential program facility. Its focus is on therapeutic intervention and rehabilitation.

© 2018 KENS