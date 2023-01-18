Teen commits four robberies, then crashes vehicle, police say

Police say the teen side-swiped another driver before losing control of the vehicle he was driving and crashing.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police said a 16-year-old robbed three people, then led police on a chase before he was found by the SAPD helicopter.

Around 6:30 a.m., SAPD responded to an initial call for a shooting, but as police investigated they discovered that it was a robbery. The suspect then went on to commit two more robberies, SAPD said.

As the juvenile was fleeing the scene, he side-swiped someone then lost control of the vehicle and crashed. He was apprehended by police in the 200 block of Carolina and Staffle.

There were no injuries reported and police are continuing their investigation.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.