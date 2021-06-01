Family of 6-year-old killed in ATV accident held press conference to demand 'Justice for Carter'

'I'm left with nothing but a whole bunch of pain. If I hear any kind of motor, I go into a panic attack.'

BEAUMONT, Texas — The family of 6-year-old Carter Osborn, who was fatally struck by an ATV on May 10, held a press conference with activist Quanell X at Tyrrell Park demanding justice.

Taylor Osborn, mother of Carter Osborn, said it took a Beaumont Police detective 11 days to ask her questions regarding her son’s death.

During the press conference, Taylor burst into tears, and said that BPD needs to do more to get justice for her son.

“I'm left with nothing but a whole bunch of pain,” Taylor Osborn said. “Pain that keeps me up at night, and pain that wakes me out of my sleep. If I hear any kind of motor, even a lawn mower, I go into a panic attack."

"This man took 11 days to ask me about what happened," she said. "When I watch First 48, that is not what I see, I see these men get out of bed at two and three in the morning. They put on their suits, and they go knock on doors.”

According to Beaumont Police, the driver accused for hitting Carter was arrested for outstanding warrants unrelated to Carter’s death.

The Osborn family said that this is not enough, and they believe Beaumont Police are mishandling the case.

Police Chief Jim Singletary told 12NewsNow that Beaumont Police are investigating the case, and the driver is currently in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

“Our Traffic Unit will do an excellent job on this investigation, but it will take time,” he said. “We have a large number of people to interview, and we will not rush this case because of outside influences. When we are through with this investigation, we will submit it to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.”

Singletary also said that because this is an ongoing investigation, they would not discuss the details of the case.

“This is a very important case to us,” he said. “Anytime a child is killed we take it very personally. The family deserves our best effort and that is what they will get.”

Taylor Osborn organized a change.org petition in hopes to ban ATV’s in public places.

June 1, 2021 full statement from Beaumont Police...

